Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Taylor Blake, Pete Lee Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Early Look)

The week’s last original “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Thursday night, and it features Ryan Gosling as its lead guest.

Appearing on behalf of “The Gray Man,” Gosling joins Jimmy Fallon for an interview during the broadcast. He also appears in a “Tough Cop, Tough Cop” comedy segment.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features an interview with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, a monologue appearance by social media star Taylor Blake, and a stand-up performance from Pete Lee.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping: