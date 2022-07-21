in TV News

Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Taylor Blake, Pete Lee Appear On Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (Early Look)

Ryan Gosling appears as the lead guest on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1686 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ryan Gosling and host Jimmy Fallon during “Tough Cop, Tough Cop” on Thursday, July 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The week’s last original “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Thursday night, and it features Ryan Gosling as its lead guest.

Appearing on behalf of “The Gray Man,” Gosling joins Jimmy Fallon for an interview during the broadcast. He also appears in a “Tough Cop, Tough Cop” comedy segment.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Fallon” also features an interview with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, a monologue appearance by social media star Taylor Blake, and a stand-up performance from Pete Lee.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ryan Gosling during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and actor Ryan Gosling during “Tough Cop, Tough Cop” on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ryan Gosling and host Jimmy Fallon during “Tough Cop, Tough Cop” on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Ryan Gosling during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: Comedian Pete Lee performs on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1686 — Pictured: (l-r) Tik-Tok star Taylor Blake with host Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on Thursday, July 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

