Darren Criss Listed For For July 29 Edition Of “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The multi-faceted entertainer will appear on the final “Live” of July.

Darren Criss - Live With Kelly & Ryan appearance screenshot | Official Live YouTube Channel

Darren Criss will soon make his first “Live With Kelly & Ryan” appearance of 2022.

According to official listings, the entertainer will appear on the July 29 edition of the daytime talk show. Currently, Criss is the only celebrity guest on that day’s lineup.

The TV provider listing, notably, says that Criss will be appearing on behalf of Elsie Fest. No details have yet been shared for a 2022 iteration of the festival, but the listing suggests an announcement may be imminent.

Granted, it is important to remember that all guest lineups, let alone specific episode notes, should be treated as tentative.

Other upcoming “Live” guests will be as follows:

July 18 – Billy Bob Thornton, Joe Keery
July 19 – Cat Deeley, musical guest Christina Perri
July 20 – David Muir, Bailee Madison
July 21 – Kate McKinnon, Joshua Bassett
July 22 – No celebrity guest listed
July 25 – Sofia Carson, Retta
July 26 – Whitney Cummings
July 27 – Lisa Rinna
July 28 – Cara Delevingne, Tisha Campbell

