Darren Criss Listed For For July 29 Edition Of “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Darren Criss will soon make his first “Live With Kelly & Ryan” appearance of 2022.

According to official listings, the entertainer will appear on the July 29 edition of the daytime talk show. Currently, Criss is the only celebrity guest on that day’s lineup.

The TV provider listing, notably, says that Criss will be appearing on behalf of Elsie Fest. No details have yet been shared for a 2022 iteration of the festival, but the listing suggests an announcement may be imminent.

Granted, it is important to remember that all guest lineups, let alone specific episode notes, should be treated as tentative.

Other upcoming “Live” guests will be as follows:

July 18 – Billy Bob Thornton, Joe Keery

July 19 – Cat Deeley, musical guest Christina Perri

July 20 – David Muir, Bailee Madison

July 21 – Kate McKinnon, Joshua Bassett

July 22 – No celebrity guest listed

July 25 – Sofia Carson, Retta

July 26 – Whitney Cummings

July 27 – Lisa Rinna

July 28 – Cara Delevingne, Tisha Campbell