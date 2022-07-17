Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” Achieves 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” unsurprisingly remains #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 2,386 times during the July 10-16 tracking period, “Viva” earns a second week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 142.

Maneskin’s “Supermodel,” the recipient of 2,352 spins (+243), holds at #2.

Imagine Dragons claim the next two spots, with “Bones” holding at #3 and the enduring “Enemy” ticking up one spot to #4.

Up a whopping seven places, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” flies to #5 on this week’s chart.