Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 7th Week On Top

Jack Harlow’s massive hit “First Class” reclaims its spot atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
The multi-format hit, which received ~6,231 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period, is celebrating a 7th non-consecutive week at #1. Although the spin count trails last week’s mark by 20, it is enough to give “First Class” the one-place boost to the pinnacle position.
Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.
Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” rises one spot to #3, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ascends one place to #4. Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” concurrently drops two places to #5.
