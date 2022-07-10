in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 7th Week On Top

“First Class” is back atop the rhythmic radio chart.

Jack Harlow - First Class video screenshot | Atlantic

Jack Harlow’s massive hit “First Class” reclaims its spot atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The multi-format hit, which received ~6,231 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period, is celebrating a 7th non-consecutive week at #1. Although the spin count trails last week’s mark by 20, it is enough to give “First Class” the one-place boost to the pinnacle position.

Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” rises one spot to #3, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ascends one place to #4. Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” concurrently drops two places to #5.

doja catDrakefirst classfuturejack harlowlizzopost maloneroddy ricchtems

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song