in Music News

David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

The collaboration takes over the top spot on this week’s dance chart.

Crazy What Love Can Do video screen | What A DJ/Warner

David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The collaboration, which was #2 last week, earns #1 on the strength of its ~501 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 62.

Credited with 426 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period (+55), James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” rises three spots to #2.

Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance’s “Heaven Takes You Home” slides from #1 to #3, while Alesso & Zara Larsson’s “Words” drops one spot to #4.

MK & Paul Woolford’s “Teardrops (featuring Majid Jordan)” concurrently rises two spots to #5.

becky hillcrazy what love can dodavid guettaella henderson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” Formally Secures #1 At Alternative Radio

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Returns To #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Earning 7th Week On Top