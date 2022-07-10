David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do” Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson’s “Crazy What Love Can Do” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The collaboration, which was #2 last week, earns #1 on the strength of its ~501 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 62.

Credited with 426 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period (+55), James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa’s “Ferrari” rises three spots to #2.

Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance’s “Heaven Takes You Home” slides from #1 to #3, while Alesso & Zara Larsson’s “Words” drops one spot to #4.

MK & Paul Woolford’s “Teardrops (featuring Majid Jordan)” concurrently rises two spots to #5.