Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” Formally Secures #1 At Alternative Radio

After nearly reaching #1 last week, Panic! At The Disco officially moves into the throne on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

The PATD single received ~2,240 spins during the July 3-9 tracking period, which fosters the one-place rise to #1. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 128.

Up one place, MANESKIN’s “SUPERMODEL” takes #2 on this week’s chart.

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” also rises one spot, enjoying a lift to #3 on this week’s chart. BoyWithUke’s “Toxic,” the number one song for the past two weeks, settles for #4 on the new chart.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” concurrently rises two spots to #5, giving the band a second song in the Top 5.