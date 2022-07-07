in TV News

“Never Have I Ever” vs. “High School Musical: TM:TS,” Funches vs. Good “Celebrity Family Feud” Episode Booked For July 24

The episode will be the third broadcast of the new season.

Key Art for Celebrity Family Feud | DGE Press

The new season of “Celebrity Family Feud” commences this coming Sunday with a dual episode featuring the cast of “Abbott Elementary” vs. the stars of “Hacks” and Team Kal Penn vs. Team Erika Christensen.

A previous press release confirmed that Salt-N-Pepa vs. the cast of “The Proud Family” and the casts of “Bel-Air” vs. those from “Saved By The Bell” will feud on the July 17 broadcast.

New listings have revealed the lineup for the third episode, set to air on Sunday, July 24.

According to the listing, the episode will feature cast members of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” against Disney+’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” In addition to the streaming series battle, the July 24 “Feud” will pit Team Ron Funches against Team Meagan Good.

Specific team rosters and teaser photos should be released in the coming days. As a reminder, all listings are subject to change.

celebrity family feudhigh school musical: the musical: the seriesnever have i ever

