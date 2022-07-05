in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Earns 8th Week As America’s #1 Song; Beyonce Top 10

“As It Was” returns to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” remains a dominant force in the music industry, as evidenced by its return to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Still a standout performer in terms of radio, streaming, and sales, “As It Was” is celebrating an eighth overall week as America’s #1 song.

An enduring hit in its own right, Jack Harlow’s “First Class” rises one spot to #2. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rises two places to #3, as Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” holds at #4. Drake’s own “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage),” last week’s #1 song, falls to #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10, Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” joins the region with an eight-place rise to #7.

