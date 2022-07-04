Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” makes another big jump on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially securing a Top 10 position.
Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” and Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” concurrently join the Top 15.
Played 8,782 times during the June 26-July 2 tracking period, “Sunroof” jumps four spots to #10. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,200.
Up four places, “I Like You” grabs #12 with a tracking period play count of 7,690 (+1,086).
Credited with 5,975 plays (+211), “Love Me More” ascends two places to #15.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Post Malone & Doja Cat, Sam Smith Top 15 – KDRM Radio
Loading…