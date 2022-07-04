in Music News

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio; Post Malone & Doja Cat, Sam Smith Top 15

“Sunroof,” “I Like You,” and “Love Me More” rise on the pop chart.

Sunroof video screen | Columbia

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” makes another big jump on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially securing a Top 10 position.

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” and Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” concurrently join the Top 15.

Played 8,782 times during the June 26-July 2 tracking period, “Sunroof” jumps four spots to #10. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,200.

Up four places, “I Like You” grabs #12 with a tracking period play count of 7,690 (+1,086).

Credited with 5,975 plays (+211), “Love Me More” ascends two places to #15.

