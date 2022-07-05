Gracyn Soto Looks Amazing In New Instagram Bikini Pictures, Follower Count Soars

Given her stunning looks and impressive content frequency, it was only a matter of time before Gracyn Soto began to see her Instagram follower count skyrocket.

That moment appears to have arrived, in part due to some bikini posts that have been generating massive engagement numbers.

Over the past day, Soto has not only crossed the 50K follower mark but blasted past 54K. That number will surely continue to rise, especially if the influencer continues her posting hot streak.

A June 25 bikini gallery is approaching 80K likes, while a collection from July 4 weekend is already at 70K. And it is not as if her other posts have been underperforming; all find Soto looking stunning, and many have between 5-15K likes.

The recent standout bikini galleries, as well as some other successful posts, follow: