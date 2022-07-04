Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “About Damn Time” seizes the throne from Jack Harlow’s “First Class.”
“About Damn Time” received 18,747 spins during the June 26-July 2 tracking period, besting last week’s count by 1,040.
“First Class” takes #2 this week, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” slides one spot to #3. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” holds in the #4 position, and Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” rises two places to a new high of #5.
