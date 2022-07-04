BoyWithUke’s “Toxic” Earns 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

BoyWithUke’s “Toxic” holds off Panic! At The Disco’s “Viva Las Vengeance” to retain its #1 spot on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 2,119 times during the June 26-July 2 tracking period, “Toxic” earns a second week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 349 but keeps “Toxic” seven spins ahead of “Viva Las Vengeance.”

Indeed, the Panic! song rises three spots to #2 with 2,112 spins (+121).

MANESKIN’s “Supermodel” rises three positions to #3, while Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” soars six places to #4. Down three places, Weezer’s “A Little Bit Of Love” settles for #5.