Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Achieves 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“As It Was” remains the leader at Hot AC.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screen | Columbia

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” retains control of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, enjoying a seventh consecutive week at #1.

The smash hit received ~5,979 spins during the June 26-July 2 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 345, it keeps the Harry Styles tune in the pinnacle position.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ascends three places to #2 on this week’s listing, while Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” ascends one spot to #3.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” drops one spot to #4, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” descends three levels to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

