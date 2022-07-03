Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Achieves 7th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” retains control of the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, enjoying a seventh consecutive week at #1.
The smash hit received ~5,979 spins during the June 26-July 2 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 345, it keeps the Harry Styles tune in the pinnacle position.
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” ascends three places to #2 on this week’s listing, while Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” ascends one spot to #3.
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” drops one spot to #4, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” descends three levels to #5.
