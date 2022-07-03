Future, Drake & Tems’ “Wait For U” Remains #1 On Rhythmic and Urban Radio Charts

For the second consecutive week, Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” tops the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

— “Wait For U” keeps #1 on the rhythmic chart, courtesy of the ~6,389 spins it received during the June 26-July 2 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 134 but keeps the song ahead of the pack.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” spends another week at #3. Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

— “Wait For U” meanwhile keeps #1 at urban with 7,383 spins. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 291.

“First Class” holds at #2, and Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil (featuring Gunna)” rises one spot to #3. Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” drops a place to #4, and Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” stays at #5.