Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” Headed For 2nd Week As Country Radio’s #1 Song

“Wasted On You” will keep the throne on this week’s country chart.

When it comes to the country radio landscape, multi-week reigns are by no means a given — even for massive hits.

Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted on You” will, however, achieve such a reign. The track is pacing for a second week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

With only one day remaining in the June 26-July 2 tracking period, “Wasted On You” holds a convincing lead for both spins and audience impressions. There is no obvious threat emerging from below, which means there should be no surprise when the chart goes to print Sunday.

“Wasted On You” will next look to make at an impact at the hot adult contemporary and pop radio formats.

