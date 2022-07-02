in Hot On Social

Charli D’Amelio Nearly Reaches 1 Million Likes In One Hour For New Bikini Pictures On Instagram

D’Amelio’s latest Instagram gallery proves resonant.

Charli D'Amelio receives an impressive like count for her new bikini pictures on Instagram | Via @charlidamelio

Even for someone as immensely popular on social platforms as Charli D’Amelio, reaching 1 million Instagram likes represents an impressive achievement.

Her latest post, however, nearly amassed that much interest in its first hour.

The new gallery, which features a handful of bikini mirror selfies, generated about 915K likes in its first hour. It will surely cross the 1 million mark — and, realistically, approach an even more impressive milestone — in the very near future.

In addition to the big like count, the gallery has received an outpouring of supportive comments — including an emoji-themed one from her sister Dixie.

The embed follows.

