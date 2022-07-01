Aespa Scheduled To Perform On July 8 “Good Morning America,” “GMA 3” Episodes

Coinciding with the release of “Girls – The 2nd Mini Album,” superstar girl group aespa will play two high-profile ABC shows on July 8.

According to official listings, aespa will kick off the “GMA Summer Concert Series” with a performance on that morning’s “Good Morning America.” As of press time, no other guest is listed for that morning’s “GMA” (though other guests may be announced soon).

Later July 8, aespa will perform on “GMA: What You Need To Know.” The episode will also feature a chat with Helen Lee and Michelle Reyes.

Complete listings for both shows follow:

GMA

Monday, July 4 — Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”); actors Jemima Rooper and Max Irons (“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin”); chef Joe Isidori with Fourth of July grilling tips

Tuesday, July 5— Actress Vivica A. Fox (“Keeping Up with the Joneses”); former Secretary of State and author Henry Kissinger (“Leadership”); physician, cartoonist and author Shirlene Obuobi (“On Rotation”)

Wednesday, July 6 — Actress Hayden Panettiere; actors Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (“Zombies 3”); Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”); PEOPLE Food & Lifestyle Director Sonal Dutt

Thursday, July 7— Reality TV stars Rachel Recchia and Gabby Widney (“The Bachelorette”); a performance from the rock band Chicago; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, July 8 — GMA’s summer concert series kicks off with a performance by aespa

Saturday, July 9 — Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; actors Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio (“Maggie”); Binge This! with PEOPLE’s Segun Oduolowu; dating expert Bela Gandhi

GMA3

Monday, July 4 — wrap show Best of “GMA3” Money Monday

Tuesday, July 5 — Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA); attorney Ben Crump and filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (“CIVIL”); actress Zawe Ashton (“Mr. Malcolm’s List”)

Wednesday, July 6 — The Li(TEA)rary Society President and Founder Rania Zuri; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 7 — Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot and Meals on Wheels President and CEO Ellie Hollander; security expert James Hamilton; wellness expert and author Dr. Kellyann Petrucci

Friday, July 8 – Faith Friday with co-authros Helen Lee & Michelle Reyes (“The Race-Wise Family”); a performance by aespa