Jack Harlow's "First Class" Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“First Class” takes over the top spot at pop.

Jack Harlow in First Class

Fresh off runs atop the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts, Jack Harlow’s megahit “First Class” rises to #1 on this week’s pop listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “First Class” seizes the throne from Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

“First Class” received ~18,679 spins during the June 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 719.

The recipient of ~18,555 spins (-208), “As It Was” drops to #2 this week. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rises one spot to #3 with another mammoth airplay gain.

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” slides one spot to #4, and Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at #5.

