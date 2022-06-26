Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Fresh off runs atop the Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts, Jack Harlow’s megahit “First Class” rises to #1 on this week’s pop listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, “First Class” seizes the throne from Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

“First Class” received ~18,679 spins during the June 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 719.

The recipient of ~18,555 spins (-208), “As It Was” drops to #2 this week. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rises one spot to #3 with another mammoth airplay gain.

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” slides one spot to #4, and Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at #5.