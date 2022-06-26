in Music News

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Celebrates 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“As It Was” is still the leader at Hot AC.

Although Harry Styles’ “As It Was” cedes its pop radio throne this week, it remains the biggest force at the hot adult contemporary format. The smash hit celebrates a sixth consecutive week at #1 on Mediabase’s Hot AC chart.

“As It Was” received ~6,323 spins during the June 19-25 tracking period. The count falls 137 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps “As It Was” nearly 1200 spins ahead of the competition.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” stays at #2, while The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” rises one spot to #3. Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” advances one rung to #4, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” jumps two places to #5.

