Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Celebrates 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Although Harry Styles’ “As It Was” cedes its pop radio throne this week, it remains the biggest force at the hot adult contemporary format. The smash hit celebrates a sixth consecutive week at #1 on Mediabase’s Hot AC chart.
“As It Was” received ~6,323 spins during the June 19-25 tracking period. The count falls 137 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps “As It Was” nearly 1200 spins ahead of the competition.
Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” stays at #2, while The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” rises one spot to #3. Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” advances one rung to #4, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” jumps two places to #5.
Comments
Loading…