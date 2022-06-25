in Music News, New Music

BTS Member J-Hope Will Release Solo Single On July 1, Album “Jack In The Box” On July 15

The BTS member is preparing for his big solo release.

BTS member J-Hope - Jack in the Box

In what is being labeled “BTS chapter 2,” the group’s seven superstar members are embarking on solo projects to showcase their creativity and artistry in new ways.

For j-hope, the new chapter will include a very big July 2022.

The BTS member will be releasing a solo single on July 1, before sharing his album “Jack In The Box” on July 15.

“Jack In The Box lends voice to j-hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further,” says a BIGHIT MUSIC press release. “The album represents j-hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.”

The “Jack In The Box” release precedes j-hope’s planned July 31 headline set at Lollapalooza.

btsj-hope

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters Scheduled For June 28 “Late Late Show With James Corden”