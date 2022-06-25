BTS Member J-Hope Will Release Solo Single On July 1, Album “Jack In The Box” On July 15

In what is being labeled “BTS chapter 2,” the group’s seven superstar members are embarking on solo projects to showcase their creativity and artistry in new ways.
For j-hope, the new chapter will include a very big July 2022.
The BTS member will be releasing a solo single on July 1, before sharing his album “Jack In The Box” on July 15.
“Jack In The Box lends voice to j-hope’s aspirations to break the mold and grow further,” says a BIGHIT MUSIC press release. “The album represents j-hope’s own musical personality and vision as an artist.”
The “Jack In The Box” release precedes j-hope’s planned July 31 headline set at Lollapalooza.
