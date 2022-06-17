Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” Rules Albums

An apparent glitch seemed to freeze the US iTunes Charts in the early morning hours Friday, at least for some users, but the charts began moving as the day progressed.

Naturally, that meant the week’s highest-profile new song and album reached #1 on the respective all-genre charts.

Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” moved into #1 on the song listing, where it unsurprisingly remains as of press time at 3:25PM ET Friday afternoon.

Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind,” meanwhile, rules the album chart. “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage),” a track from the album, is concurrently enjoying success on the song sales chart. It holds #3 on that listing, beneath only the Luke Combs song and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”