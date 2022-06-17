in Music News, New Music

Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart, Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” Rules Albums

The week’s highest-profile releases unsurprisingly rule the relevant iTunes Charts.

The Kind of Love We Make Cover art, courtesy of RiverHouse/Columbia Nashville

An apparent glitch seemed to freeze the US iTunes Charts in the early morning hours Friday, at least for some users, but the charts began moving as the day progressed.

Naturally, that meant the week’s highest-profile new song and album reached #1 on the respective all-genre charts.

Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” moved into #1 on the song listing, where it unsurprisingly remains as of press time at 3:25PM ET Friday afternoon.

Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind,” meanwhile, rules the album chart. “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage),” a track from the album, is concurrently enjoying success on the song sales chart. It holds #3 on that listing, beneath only the Luke Combs song and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

21 savageDrakehonestly nevermindluke combsthe kind of love we make

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, tWitch, Phoebe Bridgers Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)