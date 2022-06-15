in TV News

Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, tWitch, Phoebe Bridgers Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

Wednesday’s “Fallon” features Hailey Bieber as its lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1671 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Hailey Bieber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a loaded lineup.

The broadcast welcomes three interview guests, with Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss all joining Fallon for discussions. Butler additionally joins host Jimmy Fallon for a game of “Bio-Pictionary.”

Not simply a showcase for interviewees, the episode features a performance by acclaimed artist Phoebe Bridgers.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: Musical guest Phoebe Bridgers performs on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: Musical guest Phoebe Bridgers performs on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: Musical guest Phoebe Bridgers performs on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Hailey Bieber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Hailey Bieber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Hailey Bieber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Austin Butler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Austin Butler dances with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Austin Butler and host Jimmy Fallon play Biopic-tionary on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1671 — Pictured: (l-r) Dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

