Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, tWitch, Phoebe Bridgers Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1671 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Hailey Bieber during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a loaded lineup.
The broadcast welcomes three interview guests, with Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss all joining Fallon for discussions. Butler additionally joins host Jimmy Fallon for a game of “Bio-Pictionary.”
Not simply a showcase for interviewees, the episode features a performance by acclaimed artist Phoebe Bridgers.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:
