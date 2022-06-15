Emma Chamberlain Scheduled To Appear On June 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Social media sensation Emma Chamberlain will soon make a high-profile late-night television appearance.
According to NBC, Chamberlain will appear on the June 22 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
She will take part in an interview, joining a lineup that also includes a chat with Maya Rudolph and a performance by Brett Eldredge.
A complete look at upcoming listings, all of which are subject to change, follows:
Wednesday, June 15: Guests include Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Show #1671
Thursday, June 16: Guests include John Lithgow, Noah Schnapp and musical guest 070 Shake. Show #1672
Friday, June 17: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Sara Bareilles and comedian D.J. Demers. Show #1673
Monday, June 20: Guests include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kristen Bell and musical guest Coast Contra. Show #1674
Tuesday, June 21: Guests include Kim Kardashian, Hannah Einbinder, Mo Willems and musical guest paris jackson. Show #1675
Wednesday, June 22: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Brett Eldredge. Show #1676
