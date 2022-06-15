in TV News

Emma Chamberlain Scheduled To Appear On June 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Maya Rudolph and Brett Eldredge.

Emma Chamberlain - January 2022 Instagram selfie

Social media sensation Emma Chamberlain will soon make a high-profile late-night television appearance.

According to NBC, Chamberlain will appear on the June 22 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She will take part in an interview, joining a lineup that also includes a chat with Maya Rudolph and a performance by Brett Eldredge.

A complete look at upcoming listings, all of which are subject to change, follows:

Wednesday, June 15: Guests include Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. Show #1671

Thursday, June 16: Guests include John Lithgow, Noah Schnapp and musical guest 070 Shake. Show #1672

Friday, June 17: Guests include Tracee Ellis Ross, Sara Bareilles and comedian D.J. Demers. Show #1673

Monday, June 20: Guests include Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kristen Bell and musical guest Coast Contra. Show #1674

Tuesday, June 21: Guests include Kim Kardashian, Hannah Einbinder, Mo Willems and musical guest paris jackson. Show #1675

Wednesday, June 22: Guests include Maya Rudolph, Emma Chamberlain and musical guest Brett Eldredge. Show #1676

Emma chamberlainjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Dakota Johnson Appears For Chat, Mad Lib Karaoke On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)