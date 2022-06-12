Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Top 20

After both reaching the Top 25 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” and Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” reach new milestones on this week’s listing. The former officially hits the Top 15, while the latter moves comfortably into the Top 20.

Played 5,465 times during the June 5-11 tracking period, “Late Night Talking” soars ten spots to a new high of #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a colossal 2,515 plays, ranking as the week’s top airplay gain.

Up five places, “Sunroof” earns #17 with 4,882 tracking period plays. The song also posted a big week-over-week spin gain, with this week’s count reflecting an increase of 1,455.