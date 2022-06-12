Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches 5th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 4th Week In Hot Adult Contemporary Throne

The juggernaut that is Harry Styles’ “As It Was” remains #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The lead “Harry’s House” single extends its pop radio reign to five weeks, while bringing its Hot AC run to four.

— “As It Was” received ~18,861 pop radio plays during the June 5-11 tracking period, trailing the prior mark by 50 but keeping the Styles single in the lead.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” ticks up one spot to #2, while Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” drops a step to #3 on the pop chart.

Latto’s “Big Energy” stays at #4, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” rockets five places to #5.

— “As It Was” concurrently posted a tracking period play count of ~6,521 (+16) at Hot AC.

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” holds at #2 on the Hot AC chart, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” keeps the #3 position. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” and Bieber’s “Ghost” remain in the #4 and #5 spots, respectively.