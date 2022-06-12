Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Making good on the projection, Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam (featuring Ed Sheeran)” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, the “Familia” collaboration scores #9 on the new pop chart.

“Bam Bam” received ~9,876 pop radio plays during the June 5-11 tracking period. The count reflects week-over-week gain of 176.

“Bam Bam” marks the only new addition to this week’s Top 10.

— The collaboration concurrently remains a factor on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, where it slips one spot to #12 (albeit with a spin gain) this week.