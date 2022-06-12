Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Celebrates 5th Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song, 3rd Week Atop Urban Chart

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” stays in first place on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic and urban radio charts.

The hit single is celebrating its fifth week atop the rhythmic listing, while improving its urban reign to three weeks.

— “First Class” received ~6,615 rhythmic radio spins during the June 5-11 tracking period. The count falls 429 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps “First Class” in the lead.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, as Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” stays at #3. Latto’s “Big Energy” (#4) and Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” (#5) also hold steady this week.

— A spin count of ~6,768 (+48) keeps “First Class” at #1 on the urban listing.

“Wait For U” rises three spots to #2, while Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” slides one spot to #3. Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem?” soars four spot to #4, and Queen Naija & Big Sean’s “Hate Our Love” slides two places to #5 despite a gain in airplay.