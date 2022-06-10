in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Carrie Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The new Carrie album heads for #1 on the chart.

Carrie Underwood - Denim & Rhinestones cover, shot by Randee St. Nicholas, courtesy of UMG Nashville & Full Coverage

Several brand new and recently released albums are attracting interest on the US iTunes store early Friday.

Carrie Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones,” one of the new albums, garnered enough interest to reach #1 on the store’s all-genre listing.

The Underwood album, which holds the #1 position as of press time at 1:05AM ET, seized the throne from Kelly Clarkson’s “Kelly-Oke EP” that launched on Thursday. That release is down to #3, with Motionless In White’s new “Scoring The End Of The World” sitting in between at #2.

The upper region of the chart will likely see a new contender in the coming hours (if not minutes), as BTS’ 10-year anniversary compilation “Proof,” featuring some new tracks, is making its way up the chart. The album is currently #6 and will presumably move higher soon.

