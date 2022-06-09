in TV News

Demi Lovato Chats, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Demi Lovato takes the stage on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1667 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, June 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

On the heels of announcing a new album and tour in “Holy Fvck,” Demi Lovato pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The music star appears as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.

Not simply timed with the album announcement, the appearance coincides with the release of new single “Skin Of My Teeth.” The episode, set to air from 11:35PM-12:35AM, will be on TV just as the single is making its digital debut.

Thursday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Jay Pharoah and Jaclyn Corin. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1667 — Pictured: (l-r) Activist Jaclyn Corin during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1667 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jay Pharoah during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

