Demi Lovato Chats, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

On the heels of announcing a new album and tour in “Holy Fvck,” Demi Lovato pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The music star appears as both an interview and musical guest on the broadcast.

Not simply timed with the album announcement, the appearance coincides with the release of new single “Skin Of My Teeth.” The episode, set to air from 11:35PM-12:35AM, will be on TV just as the single is making its digital debut.

Thursday’s “Fallon” also features appearances by Jay Pharoah and Jaclyn Corin. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos: