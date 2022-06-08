Miranda Lambert Performs On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1666 -- Pictured: Musical guest Miranda Lambert performs on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Country superstar Miranda Lambert takes the stage on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artist performs late during Wednesday’s episode, bringing music to an episode that also features Jeff Goldblum and Bowen Yang.
Both Goldblum and Yang chat with Jimmy during the episode. Goldblum’s interview also features a piano element.
Filmed in advance, the episode will officially air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Miranda Lambert performance should start at around 12:25.
In support of Wednesday night’s broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos from the taping:
