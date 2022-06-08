Tove Lo Delivers Performance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1303 -- Pictured: Musical guest Tove Lo performs on June 8, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features a visit from Tove Lo.
The acclaimed pop artist delivers a performance in the closing segment of the episode.
The Tove Lo performance airs as part of an episode that also features a pair of interviews. Jensen Ackles chats with Meyers on behalf of “The Boys,” while Desus and Mero participate in a joint interview as their show continues its fourth season.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Late Night” will hit the NBC airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT. The Tove Lo performance should start at around 1:25. First-look photos follow:
