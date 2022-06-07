in TV News

Iman Vellani Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The “Ms. Marvel” star appears on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1665 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Iman Vellani during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In support of Disney+’s new “Ms. Marvel” series, star Iman Vellani makes a noteworthy late-night television appearance.

The actress, for whom the series represents a TV debut, appears on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Vellani is one of three interview guests on the episode; Melissa McCarthy and Henry Winkler also chat with Fallon.

Later, Marcus King delivers a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1665 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Iman Vellani during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1665 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Iman Vellani during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1665 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon with musical guest Marcus King after his performance on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1665 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Henry Winkler during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1665 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Melissa McCarthy and host Jimmy Fallon during “What’s Behind Me” on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1665 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Melissa McCarthy during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

iman vellanijimmy fallonms. marvelnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Ranks As Pop & Rhythmic Radio’s Most Added Song