Iman Vellani Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1665 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Iman Vellani during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In support of Disney+’s new “Ms. Marvel” series, star Iman Vellani makes a noteworthy late-night television appearance.
The actress, for whom the series represents a TV debut, appears on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Vellani is one of three interview guests on the episode; Melissa McCarthy and Henry Winkler also chat with Fallon.
Later, Marcus King delivers a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:
