Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Carrie Underwood Booked For June 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Dakota Johnson, who last appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in December, will return to the show later this month.

NBC says the actress will be the lead guest on the June 14 edition of the popular late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Adam Scott, as well as a performance by Carrie Underwood. Underwood’s album “Denim & Rhinestone” launches the prior Friday.

Who else will be appearing on “Fallon” in the next week? Official listings follow:

Tuesday, June 7: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and musical guest Marcus King. Show #1665

Wednesday, June 8: Guests include Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show #1666

Thursday, June 9: Guests include Demi Lovato, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1667

Friday, June 10: Guests include Chris Martin, Bryce Dallas Howard and musical guest The Weirdos Ft. Chris Martin of Coldplay. Show #1668

Monday, June 13: Guests include Halsey, Larry Wilmore and musical guest Muna. Show #1669

Tuesday, June 14: Guests include Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott and musical guest Carrie Underwood. Show #1670