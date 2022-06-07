Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Ranks As Pop & Rhythmic Radio’s Most Added Song

Post Malone’s new Doja Cat collaboration “I Like You (A Happier Song),” which appears on the new “Twelve Carat Toothache” album, unsurprisingly tops this week’s Mediabase pop and rhythmic radio add boards.

“I Like You” won support from 98 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, while earning pickups from 42 rhythmic channels.

— Picked up by 64 stations, Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” takes second on the pop add board. Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” grabs third place with 37 adds, while an add count of 33 slots Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa & Young Thug’s “Potion” in fourth. Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof,” a new option for 21 stations, ranks as pop’s fifth-most added song.

— Ella Mai’s “How (featuring Roddy Ricch)” grabs second on the rhythmic board with 23 adds. Lojay, Sarz & Chris Brown’s “Monalisa” takes third with 21 pickups, and an add count of 16 slots Karol G’s “Provenza” in fourth. Credited with 11 adds, Fivio Foreign’s “What’s My Name (featuring Queen Naija & Coi Leray)” lands in fifth place.