Halsey Scheduled For Interview On June 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Halsey will appear as the episode’s lead guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Singer Halsey and host Jimmy Fallon play "Google Translate Songs" on January 22, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Two days after playing the New York date of her “Love And Power Tour,” music superstar Halsey will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Halsey will appear as the lead interview guest on the June 13 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature a chat with Larry Wilmore, as well as a performance by MUNA.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows; as a reminder, they are subject to change.

Monday, June 6: Guests include Adam Sandler, Ben Falcone and comedian Nimesh Patel. Show #1664

Tuesday, June 7: Guests include Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and musical guest Marcus King. Show #1665

Wednesday, June 8: Guests include Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang and musical guest Miranda Lambert. Show #1666

Thursday, June 9: Guests include Demi Lovato, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1667

Friday, June 10: Guests include Chris Martin, Bryce Dallas Howard and musical guest The Weirdos Ft. Chris Martin of Coldplay. Show #1668

Monday, June 13: Guests include Halsey, Larry Wilmore and musical guest MUNA. Show #1669.

