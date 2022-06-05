Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Top 10

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up one place, the collaboration secures #5 on this week’s listing. “Sweetest Pie” received ~12,263 spins during the May 29-June 4 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 91 but still lifts the single to a new high on the chart.
— Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” also reaches a new high, officially cracking the Top 10 on this week’s listing.
“About Damn Time,” the recipient of ~10,108 spins (+976), rises two places to #10.
