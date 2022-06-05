in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Top 10

“Sweetest Pie” and “About Damn Time” rise on the pop radio chart.

Sweetest Pie video screen | 1501/300

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” officially enters the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, the collaboration secures #5 on this week’s listing. “Sweetest Pie” received ~12,263 spins during the May 29-June 4 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 91 but still lifts the single to a new high on the chart.

— Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” also reaches a new high, officially cracking the Top 10 on this week’s listing.

“About Damn Time,” the recipient of ~10,108 spins (+976), rises two places to #10.

about damn timedua lipalizzomegan thee stallionsweetest pie

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

2 Pings & Trackbacks

  1. Pingback:

  2. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Secures 4th Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Urban Listing

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches 4th Week at #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 3rd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary