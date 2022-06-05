Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Reaches 4th Week at #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 3rd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds onto the #1 positions on the latest Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The global “Harry’s House” hit secures a fourth week as the #1 song at US pop radio, while extending its hot adult contemporary reign to three weeks.

— “As It Was” received ~18,882 pop spins during the May 29-June 4 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 175, it keeps “As It Was” ahead of the competition.

Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” rises one spot to #2 on the pop chart, as Jack Harlow’s “First Class” ticks up a place to #3. Latto’s “Big Energy” drops two spots to #4, and Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” rises one rung to #5.

— “As It Was” concurrently received ~6,490 spins at the Hot AC format (+7).

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” spends another week at #2, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” keeps tabs on #3. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” stays put at #4, and Bieber’s “Ghost” remains in the #5 spot.