Doja Cat’s “Get Into It” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” Top 20

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former officially secures a Top 15 position, while the latter ventures into the Top 20.
Played 7,345 times during the May 29-June 4 tracking period, “Get Into It” rises two spots to #14. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 542.
“Hold My Hand” also rises two spots, in its case moving from #22 to #20. The Gaga single posted a tracking period play count of 3,850 (+468).
