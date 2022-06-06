in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” Top 20

“Get Into It (Yuh)” and “Hold My Hand” rise on the pop chart.

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh) video screen | RCA Records

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” continue their climbs on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The former officially secures a Top 15 position, while the latter ventures into the Top 20.

Played 7,345 times during the May 29-June 4 tracking period, “Get Into It” rises two spots to #14. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 542.

“Hold My Hand” also rises two spots, in its case moving from #22 to #20. The Gaga single posted a tracking period play count of 3,850 (+468).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

