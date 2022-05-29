Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Hot AC Listing

“As It Was,” the chart-topping single from Harry Styles’ chart-topping album “Harry’s House,” extends its reigns atop the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

The smash hit spends a third week as pop’s biggest song, while extending its hot adult contemporary lead to two weeks.

— “As It Was” received ~19,159 pop spins during the May 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 49 and keeping the song well ahead of the competition.

Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at #2, as Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” rises one spot to #3. Jack Harlow’s rhythmic and urban chart-topper “First Class” jumps three spots to #4 on the pop chart, while Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” descends two spots to #5.

— “As It Was” concurrently keeps its Hot AC throne with ~6,482 spins at the format (+197).

“Enemy” stays at #2, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” remains in the #3 slot. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” holds at #4, while Bieber’s own “Ghost” ticks up a spot to #5.