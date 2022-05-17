Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” continues to gain traction at pop radio, scoring the top spot on this week’s Mediabase add board.

“Sunroof” landed at 33 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, giving it the slight edge in the most added race. Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” follows in second, courtesy of its 32 pickups.

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up,” a playlist option for 19 pop stations, takes third on the add board. MANESKIN’s “SUPERMODEL” earns fourth with 18 pickups.

With 16 adds each, Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” and AleXa’s “Wonderland” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: 88rising & Bibi’s “Best Lover” (13 adds, 7th-most), Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Flowers” (11 adds, 8th-most), Lauv’s “All 4 Nothing” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), NYA’s “Closer Than Close” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Pitbull’s “Can’t Stop Us Now (featuring Zac Brown)” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).