Maisie Williams Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1656 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maisie Williams during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from Maisie Williams.
The “Game Of Thrones” alumna, who will next be seen in Hulu’s “Pistol,” joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the broadcast.
The episode additionally features a chat with country star Tim McGraw. Later, Doechii takes the stage to deliver an in-studio musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Fallon” was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the official start time, said network issued a collection of photos from Wednesday’s taping.
