Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Makes Top 5 At Urban, Top 10 At Pop

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” makes big moves on multiple Mediabase radio charts this week.

The buzzy single climbs one spot to #1 on the rhythmic chart, while jumping into the Top 5 at urban radio. “First Class” concurrently moves into the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

— “First Class” rules the rhythmic format thanks to the ~6,658 spins it received during the May 8-14 tracking period. The impressive count tops last week’s mark by 1,302.

Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” holds at #3, as Latto’s “Big Energy” stays at #4. Nicki Minaj’s “Do We Have A Problem (featuring Lil Baby)” ascends one place to #5.

— A spin count of ~4,799 (+1,367) lifts “First Class” five spots to #4 on the urban chart. The song meanwhile rises four places to #9 at pop, courtesy of its ~10,262 spins (+2,004).