Tracks From Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” Form Entire Top 18 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

To call Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” an eagerly anticipated new album would be to offer a significant understatement.

To call the album’s opening day streaming performance impressive would also be a significant understatement.

The eighteen tracks from the double album claim the Top 18 spots on the daily US Spotify chart for Friday, May 13. “N95” leads the way, courtesy of its 4,972,590 first-day US streams. “United In Grief” (#2), “Die Hard” (#3), “Worldwide Steppers” (#4), and “Father Time” (#5) complete the Top 5, with the balancing of tracks occupying the slots until #18.

The global Spotify performance is not quite as impressive, but it does include the Top 2 songs (“N95” and “United In Grief”), five more tracks in the Top 10, and nothing below #30.

“Mr. Morale” also starts impressively on Apple Music, with tracks claiming each of the Top 17 positions on both the Global and US listings. “Mother I Sober,” the one miss on the Top 18, takes #21 in the US and #22 Globally.