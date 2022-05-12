Jojo Siwa To Chat, Rina Sawayama To Perform On May 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

JoJo Siwa, who made two “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearances in 2021, has booked her first 2022 visit.

The entertainer will appear on the May 19 edition of the late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature a performance by acclaimed artist Rina Sawayama, who last played “Fallon” in the fall of 2020.

Who else can you expect on upcoming “Fallon” episodes? Check out the latest listings below:

Thursday, May 12: Guests include Post Malone, Howie Mandel and musical guest Arcade Fire. Show #1652

Friday, May 13: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Maury Povich and musical guest Snail Mail. Show #1653

Monday, May 16: Guests include Shakira, Michelle Dockery and comedian T. Murph. Show #1654

Tuesday, May 17: Guests include Nick Jonas, Mary Lynn Rajskub and musical guest Ella Mai. Show #1655

Wednesday, May 18: Guests include Tim McGraw, Maisie Williams and musical guest Doechii. Show #1656

Thursday, May 19: Guests include JoJo Siwa and musical guest Rina Sawayama. Show #1657