Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

“As It Was” will become Styles’ third career chart-topper.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screen | Columbia Records

Harry Styles will this week score his third career #1 at pop radio, courtesy of the juggernaut that is “As It Was.”

The smash hit will soar to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio listing.

It already comfortable leads on the real-time/building chart, courtesy of the 7,817 spins it received during the first three days of the May 8-14 tracking period. Given that it is up 10% from last week’s mark, whereas Imagine Dragons’ building #2 “Enemy” is behind by nearly 500 spins and down 2% from last week, there is little question that “As It Was” will build on its lead as the week progresses.

Styles previously hit #1 at pop radio with “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.”

