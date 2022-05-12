Post Malone Appears For Interview, Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1652 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musician Post Malone and host Jimmy Fallon play “Point, Turn, Sip” on Thursday, May 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Ahead of his appearance as musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” Post Malone pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Post appears as the lead guest on Thursday’s episode, joining the host for an interview. He and Fallon also play a game of “Point, Turn, Sip.”
Filmed in advance, the broadcast additionally features a chat with Howie Mandel and a performance by Arcade Fire.
The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
