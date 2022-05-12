in TV News

Post Malone Appears For Interview, Game On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Post Malone appears on Thursday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1652 -- Pictured: (l-r) Musician Post Malone and host Jimmy Fallon play “Point, Turn, Sip” on Thursday, May 12, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Ahead of his appearance as musical guest on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” Post Malone pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Post appears as the lead guest on Thursday’s episode, joining the host for an interview. He and Fallon also play a game of “Point, Turn, Sip.”

Filmed in advance, the broadcast additionally features a chat with Howie Mandel and a performance by Arcade Fire.

The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: Musical guest Arcade Fire performs on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: Musical guest Arcade Fire performs on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Post Malone and host Jimmy Fallon play “Point, Turn, Sip” on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Post Malone and host Jimmy Fallon play “Point, Turn, Sip” on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Post Malone and host Jimmy Fallon play “Point, Turn, Sip” on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: (l-r) Comedian Howie Mandel during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Post Malone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1652 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician Post Malone during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcpost malonethe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Jojo Siwa To Chat, Rina Sawayama To Perform On May 19 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”