Zac Efron Appears, Relives Past Moments On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Just over two weeks remain before “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” waves goodbye forever, and some of entertainment’s biggest stars — and the show’s most popular guests — are making their last appearances.

Zac Efron fills that role Wednesday, appearing for an in-studio interview on the broadcast.

Efron talks about his latest project “Firestarter,” while revealing whether the role made him want to pursue fatherhood in real life.

During the episode, Efron and DeGeneres also relive some of the actor’s past moments on the popular daytime talk show.

The episode will air later afternoon, but videos and photos from Efron’s appearance are already available: