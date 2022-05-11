in TV News

Maisie Williams Scheduled To Appear On May 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actress will appear for an interview next Wednesday.

Maisie Williams on Fallon | Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

This past Friday, Sophie Turner appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Next week, another former “Game Of Thrones” star will appear on the NBC talk show.

New listings reveal Maisie Williams for the May 18 “Tonight Show” episode. The appearances precedes the upcoming premiere of Williams’ new Hulu series “Pistol.”

The May 18 “Tonight Show” will also feature a chat with Tim McGraw and a performance by Doechii. Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, May 11: Guests include Florence Welch, Jimmy Buffett and musical guest Florence + the Machine. Show #1651

Thursday, May 12: Guests include Post Malone, Howie Mandel and musical guest Arcade Fire. Show #1652

Friday, May 13: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Maury Povich and musical guest Snail Mail. Show #1653

Monday, May 16: Guests include Shakira, Michelle Dockery and comedian T. Murph. Show #1654

Tuesday, May 17: Guests include Nick Jonas, Mary Lynn Rajskub and musical guest Ella Mai. Show #1655

Wednesday, May 18: Guests include Tim McGraw, Maisie Williams and musical guest Doechii. Show #1656

  1. That’s fantastic news!!!

    It looks like Maisie Williams, is becoming a regular, on the Jimmy Fallon show. I definitely look forward, to seeing this interview.

