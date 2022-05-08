in Music News

Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” Advances To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Freaky Deaky” takes over #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Tyga & Doja Cat - Freaky Deaky | Video Screen | EMPIRE/Kemosabe/RCA

Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The collaboration, which was #3 last week, takes over the throne on the strength of its ~5,502 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a massive 846.

The closest competition comes from Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which rockets six places to #2. The Jack Harlow song received ~5,343 spins during the May 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a staggering 1,642.

Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” falls from #1 to #3 this week, as Latto’s “Big Energy” drops two spots to #4. YG’s “Scared Money” rises one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

