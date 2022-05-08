Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” Advances To #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The collaboration, which was #3 last week, takes over the throne on the strength of its ~5,502 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by a massive 846.

The closest competition comes from Jack Harlow’s “First Class,” which rockets six places to #2. The Jack Harlow song received ~5,343 spins during the May 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a staggering 1,642.

Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” falls from #1 to #3 this week, as Latto’s “Big Energy” drops two spots to #4. YG’s “Scared Money” rises one place to #5.