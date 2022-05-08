Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde’s “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the collaboration seizes the throne from Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never.”

“Never Wanted To Be Girl” convincingly leads the way in chart points, while comfortably ranking as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the May 1-7 tracking period. The song received ~8,057 spins (+1,296) and ~33.3 million audience impressions.

“Never Say Never” settles for #2 this week, while Luke Combs’ “Doin’ This” holds at #3. Thomas Rhett’s “Slow Down Summer” holds at #4, and Jason Aldean’s “Trouble With A Heartbreak” ascends four places to #5.